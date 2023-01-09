LIVE: SC Attorney General releases annual human trafficking report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina.

According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg.

The data also shows there was a 458% increase in labor trafficking victims with a 44% increase in victims who identified as Latinx.

Overall, there was a 128% increase in victims use of the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Today marks the end of the 10 year anniversary of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. I’m incredibly proud of the work done by Task Force,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Its efforts to educate and equip people in how to combat human trafficking are making South Carolina a safer place to live. The work is not finished, but our defenses against this horrendous crime are getting stronger every day, and we’re committed to the fight.”

Wilson said efforts to train multiple professional sectors continued throughout 2022. The emphasis was primarily focused on law enforcement, lawyers and victim service providers. These efforts focused on the ability to identify a victim of human trafficking, thoroughly investigate cases, and provide trauma-informed, victim-centered care to survivors.

Increasing awareness and education regarding labor trafficking continues to be a priority for the Task Force, according to Wilson.

To report an incident or seek victim services, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. The hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

