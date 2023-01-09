One day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice

Robinson would have turned 26 on Monday.
A day before her 26th birthday, friends and family gathered to release balloons in honor of Shanquella Robinson.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the day before her birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson made another push for justice.

Robinson is the Charlotte woman who was killed on vacation more than two months ago in Cabo, Mexico.

In the most recent major update in the case, Mexican authorities put an arrest warrant out for one of her friends on the trip.

Sunday afternoon, friends and family gathered at Beattie’s Ford Memorial Gardens in Huntersville to remember her light and keep the spotlight on Shanquella’s investigation, as the FBI and Mexican authorities continue to search for those responsible.

“Right hand, I love you, I miss you, your son, love you. He’s bad, but he miss you. We’ll see you soon,” her best friend Bobby Collins said.

After months of outrage, the call for justice remains just as loud.

“They can’t silence her,” Collins said. “They can’t silence us. You know, justice will be served.”

Pam Quick, who’s been around the family since Shanquella was four, and whose birthday was Sunday, one day ahead of Shanquella’s, also has high hopes.

“I know she going to get her justice. I know she will. And I’m going to pray for that every day. I’m going to pray on that,” she said.

When we last checked in with the FBI in December, they said this investigation is still ongoing. Their investigation is independent from the one Mexican authorities are conducting.

Related: Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson

