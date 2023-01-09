Registered sex offender arrested for sex crimes with 3 minors, deputies say

Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson
Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection ti

Deputies said during the investigation, investigators learned that 56-year old Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson committed multiple unlawful sexual acts with three victims between 2018 and 2021, all while an existing registered sex offender.

The original complaint was brought to the Sheriff’s Office’s attention after one of the victims came forward with information, according to deputies. Investigators learned that all of the victims were acquaintances of Mr. Jefferson, and he took advantage of the children when they were between the ages of five and thirteen.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jefferson was arrested on Jan. 6 and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center where he is facing the following charges:

  • First degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 years old
  • Third degree criminal sexual conduct with minor
  • Criminal sexual conduct with a minor with a previous record or sex offender registry
  • (2 counts) Voyeurism

Investigators request that anyone who may have fallen victim to Mr. Jefferson reach out to Investigators at 864-23-CRIME.

