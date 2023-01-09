Restaurant week 2023 returns to Upstate this week

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the tastiest time of the year. Food lovers can enjoy good food and support local restaurants as Restaurant Week makes its return Jan. 12-22.

From fine dining to casual dining, the 11-day culinary celebration’s participating restaurants will feature menu items, offer fan favorites and multi-course menus.

The 2023 Restaurant Week lineup includes over two dozen restaurants in Greenville and Spartanburg for you to try.

You can view the Greenville lineup and make reservations here. For Spartanburg’s lineup, click here.

