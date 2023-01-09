SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been charged after a victim in a crash from December died weeks later.

Troopers said the crash initially happened at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 27. The driver of a utility vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing south on SC-18 when they attempted to turn left and was hit by a driver in a SUV heading west on SC-18.

The driver in the utility vehicle was not injured, however, the driver in the utility vehicle was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries on Jan. 7, 2023, according to troopers.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Highway Patrol said the driver in the utility vehicle was charged with failure to yield right of way.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further details.

