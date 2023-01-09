South Carolina priest charged with federal sex crimes

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans going back decades, a rare federal foray into such cases looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them, officials and others familiar with the inquiry told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) — A South Carolina priest who served in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston is facing federal sex crime charges stemming from allegations that he abused an 11-year-old child.

A recently unsealed indictment shows 68-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of children, coercion of a minor and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Gonzalez-Farias was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Miami on Nov. 29.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston says his record didn’t raise any red flags before he was transferred to South Carolina from Chile.

Gonzalez-Farias is being returned to South Carolina to face the federal charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

