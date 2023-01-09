Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

“We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember them in a beautiful way,” said City of Greer Cultural Arts Supervisor Robin Byouk.

The city of Greer is partnering with the Greenville Jewish Federation to take part in The Butterfly Project.

With each brush stroke, the ceramic butterflies are given color and stories are told.

“You’re reading a biography card about a victim of the Holocaust, but you’re also sitting and reflecting within that space,” explained Greenville Jewish Federation President Arielle Nakdimon.

Much like a butterfly changes through the course of its life, Holocaust education changes as well.

“We don’t stop with educating about the 1.5 million children or the atrocities of the Holocaust. We educate about the next step, how to look around, how to be aware and be an upstander instead of a bystander,” said Nakdimon.

“Knew that this was a memorial type thing for children from the Holocaust,” said Mary Jo McLeod.

McLeod found out about the opportunity to take part in the project on social media and says she is excited to be part of a community effort.

“Just knowing that people are still thought of and that this is all real,” she said.

All the butterflies created will be turned into a community art installation that will also honor Horace Berry, a Clemson University graduate who was born in Greer in 1920.

“He was also a liberator of Dachau and was actually in charge of properly burying the dead and making sure that the Jews that were liberated went to go and receive medical attention,” said Nakdimon.

Like each person’s story, each piece of art is unique and will all come together in the end.

“We can’t change things unless we remember what they were and we can only change things if we know how bad they were and make things better,” said Byouk.

309 butterflies were painted over the weekend. If you are interested in taking part in the project, you can reach out to the City of Greer and schedule a time.

The community art installation is scheduled to be placed outside the Center for the Arts in Greer in April.

