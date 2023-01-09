Upstate native, Clemson OT Jordan McFadden declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg native and Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden will enter the NFL draft after five seasons at Clemson.

The three-year starter and two-time All-ACC player made the announcement on social media. McFadden said it lifelong dream of his to play professional football.

“To the fans, y’all are the best in the nation. Thank you for supporting a young kid from Spartanburg, SC and cheering on our team every Saturday.”

MORE NEWS: Clemson Defensive End KJ Henry declares 2023 NFL Draft

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.