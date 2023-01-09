Upstate native, Clemson OT Jordan McFadden declares for NFL Draft

Jordan McFadden
Jordan McFadden
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg native and Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden will enter the NFL draft after five seasons at Clemson.

The three-year starter and two-time All-ACC player made the announcement on social media. McFadden said it lifelong dream of his to play professional football.

“To the fans, y’all are the best in the nation. Thank you for supporting a young kid from Spartanburg, SC and cheering on our team every Saturday.”

