Who is Creighton Waters?

Creighton Waters is the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury and is the lead attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer from Hampton County, is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

Waters has worked for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for more than 24 years.

Waters said in a court hearing that the state believes Murdaugh killed them as a distraction to avoid accountability for the millions he is accused of stealing from former clients.

Murdaugh’s defense team has accused the state of leaking evidence in the case, something Waters has vehemently denied.

He has slammed Murdaugh’s defense attorneys for what he says is an attempt to prejudice the public and make the focus of the investigation about Curtis Eddie Smith, a co-defendant of Murdaugh’s in the alleged shooting plot to award his eldest son Buster Murdaugh his life insurance policy.

