Who is Creighton Waters?

South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters addresses the court in the South...
South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters addresses the court in the South Carolina Supreme Court Tuesday, June 24, 2014, in Columbia, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is appealing a judge's ruling that a legislative panel must first sign off before he pursues charges against Speaker Bobby Harrell. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Creighton Waters is the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury and is the lead attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh, the disbarred lawyer from Hampton County, is charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

Waters has worked for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for more than 24 years.

Waters said in a court hearing that the state believes Murdaugh killed them as a distraction to avoid accountability for the millions he is accused of stealing from former clients.

Murdaugh’s defense team has accused the state of leaking evidence in the case, something Waters has vehemently denied.

He has slammed Murdaugh’s defense attorneys for what he says is an attempt to prejudice the public and make the focus of the investigation about Curtis Eddie Smith, a co-defendant of Murdaugh’s in the alleged shooting plot to award his eldest son Buster Murdaugh his life insurance policy.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zonia Michael Lee Jefferson
Registered sex offender arrested for sex crimes with 3 minors, deputies say
Jordan McFadden
Upstate native, Clemson OT Jordan McFadden declares for NFL Draft
FOX Carolina's exclusive interview with Alex Murdaugh's attorney, Jim Griffin
Who is Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin?
Dick Harpootlian, defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh
Who is Dick Harpootlian?
A look at tonight's match between the two teams
Furman to host Greenville Triumph, Liberty for 2023 season