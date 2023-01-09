Who is Dick Harpootlian?

Richard “Dick” Harpootlian is a senator for South Carolina’s District 20 and is the lead criminal defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh.

Harpootlian received his undergraduate degree from Clemson University and his law degree from the University of South Carolina.

He served as the deputy solicitor for the Fifth Judicial Circuit from 1975 to 1983 and later was elected solicitor. He prosecuted major cases including serial killer Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins and former USC President Jim Holderman who was convicted of public corruption.

Harpootlian now has a private practice where he handles criminal defense and civil litigation.

Harpootlian along with attorney Jim Griffin released a statement in July saying Murdaugh had nothing to do with the murders of his wife and youngest son.

“He loved them more than anything in the world,” Murdaugh’s defense team said.

They have accused the state of “prematurely concluding” that Murdaugh was responsible for the double homicide.

