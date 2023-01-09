Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son.

Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before attending Cleveland State University for his undergraduate degree. He received his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Newman first began practicing law in Ohio in 1976 but in the early 1980s, he returned to South Carolina and started a private practice.

Newman served as assistant solicitor for 17 years. In May 2000, he was elected to be a circuit court judge by the South Carolina General Assembly.

He handles search warrants requested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Chief Justice Donald Beatty said his early involvement in the warrant requests related to the Murdaugh investigation “put him in the best position to handle the trials.”

He has overseen other high-profile cases including the trials for Michael Slager, an ex-police officer charged in the shooting death of Walter Scott, and Nathaniel Rowland, a man convicted of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who accidentally got into his car thinking it was an Uber.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.