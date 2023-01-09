Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?

SC Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman
SC Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman(sccourts.org)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son.

Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before attending Cleveland State University for his undergraduate degree. He received his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Newman first began practicing law in Ohio in 1976 but in the early 1980s, he returned to South Carolina and started a private practice.

Newman served as assistant solicitor for 17 years. In May 2000, he was elected to be a circuit court judge by the South Carolina General Assembly.

He handles search warrants requested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Chief Justice Donald Beatty said his early involvement in the warrant requests related to the Murdaugh investigation “put him in the best position to handle the trials.”

He has overseen other high-profile cases including the trials for Michael Slager, an ex-police officer charged in the shooting death of Walter Scott, and Nathaniel Rowland, a man convicted of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who accidentally got into his car thinking it was an Uber.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters addresses the court in the South...
Who is Creighton Waters?
Midday Eats: Anchor Ray Bar
Midday Eats: Anchor Ray Bar
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later
2022 human trafficking report released
2022 human trafficking report released