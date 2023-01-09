Who is Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin?

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jim Griffin is one of the attorneys defending Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina attorney who is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

Griffin has been lead counsel in a number of high-profile criminal cases and he also represents healthcare providers in legal matters.

He received his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and his law degree from University of South Carolina School of Law. He previously worked as a law clerk for a U.S. District Court Judge and assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Griffin did an exclusive interview with FOX Carolina in October, where he discussed the double homicide investigation, fraud allegations against Murdaugh and the boating accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

