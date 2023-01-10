City leaders working to make changes to mobile food units in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is known for its variety of foods and now city leaders are working to make changes that will allow your favorite places to be more mobile.

The council gave its first approval of an ordinance that would allow food trailers to operate in certain nonresidential districts Monday night.

Right now, food trailers, which are different in size than a food truck, are not allowed within the city.

The proposal would allow trailers to operate just like a food truck.

A final approval will be held at the city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

