Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the person that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday.
The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72.
According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west in a 2016 Ford truck on Highway 72 toward Abbeville when a his truck left the road crossing the oncoming east bound lanes into the yard of a house.
Weichmann’s truck lodged between two trees causing an entrapment, the coroner said.
Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.