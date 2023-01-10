Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the person that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday.

The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72.

According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west in a 2016 Ford truck on Highway 72 toward Abbeville when a his truck left the road crossing the oncoming east bound lanes into the yard of a house.

Weichmann’s truck lodged between two trees causing an entrapment, the coroner said.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.