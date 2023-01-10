Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path.

The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street.

According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears the victim was trying to avoid crashing into another vehicle by laying their bike down. However, they were thrown under the car and run over when they laid the bike down.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but passed away at 6:53 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Austin Andrew Dalantinow from Honea Path.

The Coroner’s Office and the Honea Path Police Department are investigating this crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

