The Foundry partners with Live Nation to bring more live music to Upstate

The Foundry at Judson Mill
The Foundry at Judson Mill(Hughes Agency)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Foundry at Judson Mill announced they are partnering with Live Nation Entertainment to bring more live music and national touring artists to the Upstate.

Formerly known as Cowboy Up, the venue recently rebranded as The Foundry at Judson Mill to try and reflect their plans to host a broader range of musical genres and artists.

“Our partnership with Live Nation will enhance our guests’ experience and entertainment choices, while positioning The Foundry at Judson Mill as a destination music venue,” said owner Howard Dozier.

Live Nation Entertainment is a worldwide entertainment company that includes markets such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

“Our rebranding reflects the larger acts and variety of genres fans can enjoy at The Foundry at Judson Mill, and our partnership with Live Nation builds on our commitment to bring more live music to the Upstate,” said Braxton Wilson, owner of Palmetto Entertainment and business partner with Howard Dozier.

The Foundry at Judson Mill re-opens Saturday, January 14, with a performance from Sean Kingston.

“Upstate music fans can now catch some of the hottest touring shows without having to travel to the Orange Peel in Asheville, Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh or Music Farm in Charleston,” Wilson said. “2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for The Foundry at Judson Mill.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, hoping to bring some big...
New Music Venue in Greenville
Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love...
Four Legged Friends: Humphrey
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Michael Stewart is reunited with his dog Lola months after she went missing. Lola was found...
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom