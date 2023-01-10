The Foundry partners with Live Nation to bring more live music to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Foundry at Judson Mill announced they are partnering with Live Nation Entertainment to bring more live music and national touring artists to the Upstate.

Formerly known as Cowboy Up, the venue recently rebranded as The Foundry at Judson Mill to try and reflect their plans to host a broader range of musical genres and artists.

“Our partnership with Live Nation will enhance our guests’ experience and entertainment choices, while positioning The Foundry at Judson Mill as a destination music venue,” said owner Howard Dozier.

Live Nation Entertainment is a worldwide entertainment company that includes markets such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

“Our rebranding reflects the larger acts and variety of genres fans can enjoy at The Foundry at Judson Mill, and our partnership with Live Nation builds on our commitment to bring more live music to the Upstate,” said Braxton Wilson, owner of Palmetto Entertainment and business partner with Howard Dozier.

The Foundry at Judson Mill re-opens Saturday, January 14, with a performance from Sean Kingston.

“Upstate music fans can now catch some of the hottest touring shows without having to travel to the Orange Peel in Asheville, Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh or Music Farm in Charleston,” Wilson said. “2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for The Foundry at Judson Mill.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.