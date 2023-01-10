FOX Carolina’s exclusive interviews with Alex Murdaugh’s defense team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In late 2021 we sat down with Alex Murdaugh’s defense team to discuss the disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and youngest son.

In September 2021, we talked to Richard “Dick” Harpootlian, the lead criminal defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh, shortly before Murdaugh turned himself in for his role in the September 4 shooting where he was shot in the head as part of an alleged insurance fraud scheme involving Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced following the shooting that Murdaugh reportedly gave Smith a gun and told Smith to shoot him so his son Buster could collect the life insurance policy.

In October 2021, we talked to another one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, about the case and the allegations that Murdaugh faced. In the first part of the interview, Griffin addressed the accusations against Murdaugh which at the time included insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

In part two of the interview, Griffin talked about the September night that Murdaugh was shot in the head as part of a reported insurance fraud scheme involving Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith.

During part 3 of the interview, Griffin talked about the 2019 boating crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Alex Murdaugh’s son, Paul Murdaugh, was charged with boating under the influence following the crash.

In the final part of the interview, Griffin talked about his relationship with the Murdaugh family and more about the allegations that Alex Murdaugh faced.

In July 2022, a grand jury indicted Alex Murdaugh on two murder charges connected to the killings of Maggie and Paul. The indictments said Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife and a shotgun to kill his youngest son.

