Greenville Co. Deputies searching for teenagers that ran away Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley, two teenagers that reportedly ran away Monday night.

Deputies said Bradley and Walker were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m.

Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with glasses.

Bradley was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie with red writing and blue jeans earlier tonight.

Anyone with information regarding Walker and Bradley is asked to call 911

