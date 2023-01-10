Greenville Co. Deputies searching for teenagers that ran away Monday night
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley, two teenagers that reportedly ran away Monday night.
Deputies said Bradley and Walker were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m.
Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with glasses.
Bradley was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie with red writing and blue jeans earlier tonight.
Anyone with information regarding Walker and Bradley is asked to call 911
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.