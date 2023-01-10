Greenville Co. man accused of trying to solicit minor for sex

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General said a Greenville County man was arrested in connection with the solicitation of a minor.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Brandon Howard of Mauldin tried to solicit someone he believed to be a minor for sex.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Howard on Jan. 6.

He has since been released on bond from the Greenville County Detention Center.

