Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three United States Postal Service workers have been charged for their participation in an alleged fraud scheme involving coronavirus relief funds, including a USPS worker from Florence County.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved around 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications, the majority of which were for applicants in South Carolina.

Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the workers charged in the case along with 33-year-old Keisha Lewis of Hemingway and Tiffany McFadden, 40, of Brooklyn, N.Y. All were employees of USPS at the time of the scheme.

According to the DOJ news release, McFadden created false PPP loan applications with the personal information of putative PPP loan applicants. Using that information to create tax documents and other paperwork for fake businesses.

Cherry Lewis and Keisha Lewis allegedly assisted McFadden in the scheme by requesting and receiving blank and fillable tax forms from McFadden and used the documents to assist others in completing fraudulent PPP loan applications. The news release further alleges both Cherry Lewis and Keisha Lewis personally received at least one fraudulent PPP loan.

U.S. Secret Services arrested all three defendants on Jan. 6 and they were arraigned in federal court in Florence County the same day before being released on bond pending a trial.

The scheme resulted in more than $1 million in fraudulent PPP loans and according to evidence presented at their bond hearing, the number could be as high as $8 million.

“Any member of the public who has information related to this scheme is encouraged to contact the U.S. Secret Service,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “PPP loans were intended to help businesses survive unprecedented challenges. Every dollar stolen from this program was stolen from taxpayers and legitimate businesses in need of support. This office takes pandemic-related crime seriously and stands ready to prosecute such fraud in all its forms.”

The PPP loan program in which funds were distributed by the Small Business Administration (SBA), provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and specific other expenses during, and resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three defendants could face the max penalty of 20 years in prison, fines and restitution.

Any member of the public who has information related to this scheme is encouraged to contact the Columbia, South Carolina, field office of the U.S. Secret Service at 803-772-4015.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.