Upstate Sheriff’s Office partners with organization to offer free 911 phones to those in need

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the nationwide organization Secure the Call to provide free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need.

Secure the Call provides free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need. The group also collects unwanted but functioning cell phones, processes them so they can immediately be used to acquire 911 services, and ships them out to agencies across the United States.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies who will then redistribute those phones to individuals including: domestic abuse victims, senior citizens, those who are homeless and other vulnerable individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office will also partner with local agencies--Safe Home, SC Empowerment Center and Family Promise --who provide resources to these community members to properly disperse the phones through a referral process when possible.

“This opportunity will allow us to provide a safe and secure lifeline to our clients,” said Safe Home Executive Director Dawn Ardelt. “We are grateful to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office partnership, the residents of Laurens County who donate their phones to this program and Secure The Call for this life saving assistance. Together we can make a difference to those living in an abusive relationship.”

The Sheriff’s Office will accept unwanted phones to send back to Secure the Call for processing, where they are refurbished with all data removed. Those wanting to donate can drop off phones at the Sheriff’s Office on 216 West Main Street during normal business hours.

“Not everyone has the luxury of a cell phone, so programs like this are so vital. We want people to be able to call us when they need us. I’m proud of this partnership and I thank Secure the Call for giving us the opportunity. I hope that citizens of Laurens County will donate their used phones to the program and that the agencies we are partnering with will utilize this great service for their clients who truly need it.” -Sheriff Don Reynolds

