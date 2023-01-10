LIVE: Greenville County deputies, FBI responding to healthcare facility

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies and the FBI are responding to a healthcare facility on Pelham Road.

According to the FBI, they are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at Diversified Medical Healthcare.

According to their website, the company provides medical diagnostics, supply distribution and data management.

