Severe weather threat prompts First Alert Day Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures through Wednesday. Then Thursday is a First Alert Day because of a severe weather threat.

First Alert Headlines

Above normal temperatures this week

First Alert Day Thursday for severe weather threat

Mountain snow Thursday night and Friday

Tuesday is another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running above normal. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday remains dry and warm for mid-January. Morning lows start off chilly, in the 30s, but highs are in the mid to to around 60. On Thursday, we max out ahead of a cold front with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Unseasonably warm this week (Fox Carolina)

A cold front brings in our next rain chance. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday morning but a line of storms marches through the area Thursday afternoon bring potentially heavy downpours along with the risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is damaging straight-line winds but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. With heavy rain, flooding could be an issue as well.

Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon (Fox Carolina)

While the Upstate dries out Friday, moisture lingers in the mountains with the potential for snowfall as temperatures drop significantly behind the front. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s with higher elevations getting stuck in the 30s.

Line of strong storms moves through (Fox Carolina)

