Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home.

Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she heard them shout, “There’s a dog in our room!”

She believes Lola pushed her way into the Spartanburg home when a door was left partially ajar.

Lola, a missing boxer-pit mix was found more than 40 miles from home. (Kim Voiers)

On Monday morning, the family took Lola to Reidville Animal Hospital. When the vet scanned for a microchip, they got an even bigger surprise. Lola had been missing since September from a home across the Upstate in Piedmont.

“At that point, you don’t expect to get them back alive,” Voiers said.

Lola’s owner, Michael Stewart, said he cried when he got the call. He adopted Lola from Greenville County Animal Care and when she went missing, he put up posters.

Stewart said he also used social media to try to find Lola, but he never heard anything. His greatest fear was that someone might have taken the boxer-pit bull mix to be used as a bait dog for dog fighting.

They don’t know where Lola has been since she disappeared - but she has lost a lot of weight. Stewart said Lola weighed around 50 pounds in September. Now she weighs about 30 pounds. He is working on getting Lola’s weight back up, and she is being treated for parasites.

Pictures of Lola before she went missing from Piedmont, SC and was found months later in Spartanburg, SC. (Michael Stewart)

Stewart said Lola immediately recognized him when he pulled up to get her and jumped right in his car. When they got home, he said she laid in the same spot on the couch she used to love.

He credited Greenville County Animal Care for microchipping Lola because he wouldn’t have found her without it. He also is grateful to Voiers and her family.

“She will be a friend because she found my dog,” he said.

