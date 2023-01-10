Overnight earthquake reported in NC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in Mountain View, North Carolina overnight.

The 1.2 magnitude quake hit around 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, according to USGS. It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

Officials said the earthquake was 3.9 miles from Mountain View, which is in Catawba County, 5.3 miles from Newton, NC, 6 miles from Hickory, NC and 114.5 miles from Columbia, SC.

