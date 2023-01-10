Six people facing felony charges involved in quadruple stabbing in Marshall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A quadruple stabbing in Madison County leaves people in one small mountain community shocked and with a lot of questions. Early Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb rental that now has the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations involved.

This resident who didn’t want to be identified describes the Town Marshall as a quiet, but a place that over the last few years has seen an influx in new people and tourists.

“There’s new people moving here everyday, so you never know what’s moved here,” she said. “You never know whose moved here.”

So she calls the stabbing of four people unsettling.

“It’s scary,” she said.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 3:21 a.m. they responded to a home at 183 Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals. Four people received medical treatment for multiple stab wounds and it’s being considered an isolated incident.

Authorities have charged six people:

Jay Caleb Bell

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Daniel Mansilla-Perea

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Richard Vincent Sakowski

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Cassi Deann Sakowski

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Christopher Lyn Boles

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Jodi Michelle Douthit

Felony Possession of Schedule One Psilocybin Mushrooms

Felony Possession of Schedule Two Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

FOX Carolina will continue to follow this story as it is still developing.

