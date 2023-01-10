South Carolina named in top 3 slowest-talking US states, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina was ranked one of the top three slowest-talking states in the American, according to a new study from the Preply report.

The study said the average rate of speech among U.S. states is 5.09 syllables per second. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, averaging 4.80 syllables per second.

Least Talkative States (Preply)

The U.S. state with the slowest average rate of speech is Louisiana at 4.78 syllables per second.

The U.S. state with the fastest average speech rate is Minnesota at 5.34 syllables per second.

South Carolina is also ranked number seven for most talkative state while North Carolina is number nine.

