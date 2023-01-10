South Carolina named in top 3 slowest-talking US states, study says

Fastest and Slowest Talking States
Fastest and Slowest Talking States(Preply)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina was ranked one of the top three slowest-talking states in the American, according to a new study from the Preply report.

The study said the average rate of speech among U.S. states is 5.09 syllables per second. South Carolina is the second slowest-talking state in America, averaging 4.80 syllables per second.

Least Talkative States
Least Talkative States(Preply)

The U.S. state with the slowest average rate of speech is Louisiana at 4.78 syllables per second.

The U.S. state with the fastest average speech rate is Minnesota at 5.34 syllables per second.

South Carolina is also ranked number seven for most talkative state while North Carolina is number nine.

MORE NEWS: Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate native, Clemson OT declares for NFL draft
Upstate native, Clemson OT declares for NFL draft
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Greenville Co. Deputies safely locate two missing teens who ran away
Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
Suspects charged after stabbing that injured 4
Suspects taken into custody following stabbing that injured 4