Upstate events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Martin Luther King lived a profound life filled with numerous accomplishments regarding race and social equality. As we approach the day of celebrating his life and work, there are several Upstate events you can take part in.

Friday, January 13

Furman University “M.L.K. Community Breakfast” - Folks can look forward to hearing from Doctor Eddie Cole from U.C.L.A. He’s a prolific researcher of higher education and race. There will also be several musical performances. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and tickets are $50. For more information, you can visit Furman University’s website.

Saturday, January 14

City of Spartanburg “Walk as One” - City officials say they want to replicate the marches Dr. King took part in by encouraging diversity. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Spartanburg County Admin building. Groups like sororities and sports teams are welcome to walk as a group. Officials say if you get there early enough, you could grab a free t-shirt. To learn more - visit the City of Spartanburg’s website.

M.L.K. Family “Swim-in” - Did you know that Dr. King was passionate about swimming? As part of their “Unity Week Celebration” - and in honor of Dr. King - the City of Spartanburg is hosting a family “Swim-in” from 1-5:00 p.m. at the T.K. Gregg Community Center. Families are invited to come swim and learn more about Dr. King. For more information, visit the City of Spartanburg’s website.

Sunday, January 15

M.L.K. Celebration at Radio Room - Radio room in Greenville is hosting a spoken word and open-mic in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Only 45 tickets are being sold, but those in attendance will hear from veteran as well as new poets as they use their voices to honor Dr. King. To purchase tickets and find out more click Here.

Monday, January 16

“I Have a Dream Day” at T.C.M.U. - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate’s Greenville location is hosting “I Have a Dream Day” from 9:00-5:00 p.m. in honor of M.L.K. Jr. Children will hear from a special guest speaker during a historical presentation. They’ll also participate in an M.L.K. themed art activity and story time and a food truck will be present as well. If you want to know more, you can visit the The Children’s Museum of the Upstate’s website.

M.L.K. Neighborhood Clean-up - United Way is partnering with the City of Greenville and other organizations to put on several neighborhood cleanups across the community in honor of M.L.K. Jr. Cleanup starts at 9:00 a.m. You can choose which clean-up site you want to attend and register through United Way’s website.

R.E.E.M. Forum - The Greenville Racial Equity & Economic Mobility Commission will host a forum that focuses on income and wealth. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center in Greenville. If you’d like to reserve a spot, click Here.

M.L.K. Celebration Luncheon - The City of Greer is hosting their annual M.L.K. Jr. Celebration Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Guests will hear from speakers and singers, watch M.L.K. videos, and of course - eat lunch. Tickets are $5:00, and if you’d like to know more, you can visit the City of Greer’s website.

M.L.K. Day of Service - The City of Spartanburg is partnering with United Way of Piedmont for a community-wide day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Officials say this is a day “on” not a day “off.” Participants will have the opportunity to help out with a variety of community service projects throughout the area. If you’d like to help out, you can visit United Way’s website.

M.L.K. Unity Celebration - The City of Spartanburg isa hosting a Unity Celebration in honor of M.L.K. Jr. The celebration takes place at the Spartanburg District 7 Fine Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Folks will hear from Dr. Rosalyn Artis who’s the President of Benedict College. There will also be a presentation of the Dr. King Humanitarian awards, announcement of scholarship winners, and more. To learn more, visit the City of Spartanburg’s website.

