Upstate woman arrested for 10K pills that ‘look like Lucky Charms’, deputies say

Shemica Nicole Hammonds
Shemica Nicole Hammonds(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found pills that “look like Lucky Charms” during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place in a parking lot along Clemson Boulevard so they continued to follow the vehicle after the exchange.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, clear plastic baggies with 10,000 ecstasy pills that weighed more than seven pounds were found.

“These pills may look like Lucky Charms...but they’re not delicious, they’re dangerous,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Shemica Nicole Hammonds was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

MORE NEWS: Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overnight earthquake reported in NC
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
Stock police photo
Greenville Co. man accused of trying to solicit minor for sex
Greenville food trailer proposal
City leaders working to make changes to mobile food units in Greenville