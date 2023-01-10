Upstate woman sentenced after admitting to killing husband, solicitor says

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said a woman from Roebuck was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her husband.

According to the solicitor, 55-year-old Shelia Denise Lebron shot her husband, Jasper Bernard Brian, 62, to death at the couple’s Stonecrest Drive home in Roebuck on Feb. 4, 2020. The victim was found in the kitchen of the home with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials said Brian was in the process of moving his clothes and other personal items out of the house when he was shot.

During the investigation, the solicitor said deputies found text messages that documented marital difficulties.

The solicitor said on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Lebron pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lebron is set to serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Keith Kelly’s prison sentence before she is eligible for release.

