USC rebounds from embarrassing loss by knocking off Kentucky at Rupp Arena

South Carolina ended the Wildcat's 28-game home-winning steak in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

South Carolina was coming off a big loss to Tennessee on Saturday, January 7.

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the contest coming off a 26-point beating at Alabama, while the Gamecocks suffered their worst SEC loss in program history against Tennessee on Saturday.

The Gamecocks earned just their third road win in program history over the Wildcats and snapped a 28-game home winning streak for Kentucky. It was the Gamecocks’ first win in Lexington since 2009.

Before the 2009 win, the gamecocks last defeated Kentucky on the road in 1997, a win that sealed the SEC title.

The game ended with a 71-68 score and the Gamecocks came out on top.

After the game, Coach Paris sat down for a press conference with players Meechie Johnson and Hayden Brown.

UP NEXT: The Gamecocks will take on Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14.

