Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County.

According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.

At this time, SCDOT cameras show the left lanes in both directions are closed while crews work the scene.

Highway Patrol said there were no injuries.

Stay tuned for further details.

