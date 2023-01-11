Asheville police arrest ‘heavily’ armed man on weapons, drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they arrested a man who was heavily armed on gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Police said they found radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol, Hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun, Glock 19X w/extended magazine and 96.17 grams of marijuana in the possession of 20-year-old Remy Rasheen Staley.

According to police, Staley was arrested in south Asheville at 1:53 p.m. on the following charges:

Carrying a concealed gun

Felony possession of schedule VI

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a park

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Staley was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 bond.

A child was also involved, police said.

If anyone has information about illegal gun or drug activity, contact police at 828-252-1110 or send any anonymous tip using TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

