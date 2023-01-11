Bills in SC legislature aimed at fighting fentanyl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the South Carolina legislative year gets underway, some state lawmakers are making it clear that a priority is passing legislation to fight fentanyl.

At the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, calls for service involving fentanyl nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

“It is something we’re seeing more and more of and it’s something we’re becoming more and more concerned about just because of how many overdoses we’re seeing,” said Anderson County Sheriff’s Office PIO Shale Remien.

Currently, in South Carolina, there is no specific law against trafficking fentanyl.

“Anything four grams and up is considered trafficking. That would be a trafficking offense,” explained Remien.

For example, if a person is found with five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl they can only be charged with trafficking heroin. If it’s five grams of pure fentanyl Remien says they can only charge people with distribution, which is a lesser charge than trafficking.

“It doesn’t have its own category as far as charges go. There needs to be that, there needs to be that line in the sand,” she said.

State lawmakers like Rep. Brian Lawson (R-District 30) are trying to change that.

“Hardly anyone I can talk to has not been directly affected, and it may not be an overdose death, but an addiction,” he said.

Lawson has signed onto two bills, one that would make trafficking fentanyl a violent crime, and the other would allow people who deal drugs with fentanyl that causes a deadly overdose to be charged with homicide and face a sentence of up to 30 years.

“There’s clearly a problem and it clearly needs to be addressed and I do think that having so many folks sign on to these bills is a telling sign that there is a problem and that we’re ready to address it,” Lawson explained.

In an interview with FOX Carolina earlier in the week, Speaker Murrell Smith says these bills are a priority for the legislative session.

“You’re going to see us, the house, move quickly on fentanyl trafficking and fentanyl bills,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.