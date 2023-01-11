Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Paul Jordan, a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County.

Deputies said Jordan was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house along Elijah Road in Gray Court, SC. Deputies believe he was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey Under Armor hoodie with an orange logo on the front.

Deputies described Jordan as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 108 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Jordan is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

