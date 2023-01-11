Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Laurens Co.

Paul Jordan
Paul Jordan(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Paul Jordan, a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County.

Deputies said Jordan was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house along Elijah Road in Gray Court, SC. Deputies believe he was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey Under Armor hoodie with an orange logo on the front.

Deputies described Jordan as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 108 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Jordan is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After listing several parties as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the 2019 boat...
Murdaugh family members could be dropped from lawsuit after 2019 boat crash
Thomas Orr
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
Generic police lights
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
Covering the Statehouse with Rep. Bruce Bannister (R)
Covering the Statehouse with Rep. Bruce Bannister (R)