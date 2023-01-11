Deputies searching for missing man in NC

Robert Jarvis, 31
Robert Jarvis, 31
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from the Candler area.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was supposed to be on his way to Candler, but did not arrive to his home on Monday, Jan. 9.

Deputies said Jarvis is about five-feet-ten inches tall with brown hair, green eyes and a beard.

If anyone has information about his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

