Ellen Weaver sworn in as SC Superintendent of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in nearly a decade, South Carolina has a new Superintendent of Education.

Ellen Weaver was sworn into office on Wednesday, replacing retiring superintendent Molly Spearman who has held the office since 2015.

Weaver, the GOP pick for the position, has vowed to raise teacher pay, get more parents involved in education and keep what she calls “political indoctrination” out of South Carolina classrooms. She supports school choice and voucher programs.

She released the following statement after taking her oath of office:

“I am deeply honored to serve as your State Superintendent of Education. The challenge of ensuring an excellent education for every child will not be simple, but it is worthy of our time, energy, and deepest passion. I believe firmly that children deserve our very best, not only because of their inherent God-given value but also because they are the future of our beloved state. Students, teachers, and parents across South Carolina are the heartbeat of education, and I will always be ready to listen to and learn from them. I am excited to work with our parents, educators, and community leaders to ensure that every child in the Palmetto State has the blessing and opportunity of a great education.”

Weaver faced scrutiny in the primary election because she had not satisfied the requirement of holding a master’s degree before running for Superintendent of Education.

In October she received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Bob Jones University. A college accrediting agency announced they were looking into the policies and procedures for Weaver’s course, which was accelerated.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.