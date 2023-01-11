Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life.

Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car.

The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated to others as the gift she’s giving in her death.

Inside a home in Morganton, love and strength bond a family of three, which just days ago, were four.

“Our bond ... with my daughters ... is, I’m a girl dad,” Kristie’s father, Buddy Crowder, said. “I just wanted girls. So Kristie’s bond and our bond was special.”

A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was.

Previous Coverage: Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Kristie, to many, was the adventurous one. To her parents, Buddy and Pam, she was a daughter filled with light and life.

She was the only child, but only for five years.

“I was the add-on,” Kristie’s sister, Kaitlyn said laughing.

To her younger sister Kaitlyn, Kristie was a true confidante, and a best friend.

“My sister was definitely a special type of bond that I don’t think you can get back,” she added. “Sisters are just different.”

Ever since the bicycle accident last Thursday, the Crowders say they know life will be different forever. But they also feel her spirit and say she’ll be living on through her organ donations.

“Her heart’s full of love and her lungs are full of adventure and freedom and I feel like when she gives those up, someone’s going to accept those and hopefully live a good life because of what Kristie gave, even in the end,” Buddy said.

Doctors almost immediately found a match for her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

“And her ovaries and pancreas are going to research to help more people,” Kaitlyn said.

LifeShare Carolinas, which coordinates organ donation in the region, says Kristie is one of five million registered donors in the state.

Her family says the fact she’s saving others is a reminder to everyone.

“I learned more from her about loving people than I ever told her,” Buddy said.

Kristie’s funeral service is set for Saturday. Jan. 14. The family also has a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses.

Also Read: Run Jen Run 5K & Festival: Register to be a part of this year’s event

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.