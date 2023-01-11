First Alert Weather Day Thursday as line of storms brings severe threat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday night is fairly quiet ahead of an approaching cold front bring storms and a risk of severe weather.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Day Thursday for severe weather threat

Mountain snow Thursday night and Friday

Colder for the weekend

Watch for spotty light showers as we head into Wednesday night as we sit in the warm sector of a low pressure system. Even so, no significant rain is expected just yet. Overnight lows run milder, but still chilly in the 40s.

Thursday remains the day to watch, with our next First Alert Weather Day coming in. Expect cloudy skies and spotty drizzle for the morning drive through midday, followed by more active weather in the afternoon. A potent cold front tracking across the Deep South pushes a line of strong to severe thunderstorms into our area shortly after 1:00 PM based on current trends, and the storms continue east through the first half of Thursday evening. The storms should reach locations from Asheville to Greenville and Anderson by 3:00 PM, and exit the region shortly after 7:00 PM, meaning the evening commute looks nasty.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

Torrential downpours are likely with any storms on Thursday, meaning ponding on roads and localized flooding could be an issue.

Damaging winds are our main concern with Thursday’s storms, which could bring down some trees and power lines. While the chance is low, an isolated tornado is also possible, so you want to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storm Threats, Thursday Evening (WHNS)

Clearing skies take over behind the cold front on Thursday night for the Upstate along with the drop in temperatures making for a chilly end to the week. However, the mountains are in for some wintry weather on Friday. Locations in North Carolina closer to the Tennessee border likely see wintry mix and snow early Friday, which will continue as scattered snow showers for much of the day. Accumulations are expected to be limited mostly to elevations above 3,500 feet where as much as 1″ of snow could fall. Lower elevations could pick up a dusting of snow, but nothing more significant is expected.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Friday (WHNS)

From there, sunny and chillier weather takes hold into early next week. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s, with lows dipping to the 20s and 30s Friday through Monday!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.