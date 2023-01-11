Flights paused at GSP, nationwide due to FAA computer outage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) are delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning.

The outage is causing widespread flight delays across the United States.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The following flights were initially delayed at GSP:

AIRLINE FLIGHT NO. ORIGIN SCHEDULED American Airlines AA5251 Washington 11:22 a.m. (Arrival) Southwest Airlines WN1706 Atlanta 2:25 p.m. (Arrival) Southwest Airlines WN3099 Baltimore 7:05 p.m. (Arrival) American Airlines AA5031 Washington 7:30 a.m. (Departure) American Airlines AA3686 Miami 7:37 a.m. (Departure) Southwest Airlines WN1041 Atlanta 7:45 a.m. (Departure) American Airlines AA1586 Dallas-Fort Worth 8:15 a.m. (Departure) United Airlines UA3406 Newark 8:20 a.m. (Departure) American Airlines AA1177 Charlotte 8:50 a.m. (Departure) United Airlines UA6082 Houston 9:30 a.m. (Departure) American Airlines AA5251 Washington 11:32 a.m. (Departure) Southwest Airlines WN1706 Baltimore 3:10 p.m. (Departure) Southwest Airlines WN3099 Atlanta 7:50 p.m. (Departure)

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the outage and says there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. The President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.

