Flights paused at GSP, nationwide due to FAA computer outage

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) are delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning.

The outage is causing widespread flight delays across the United States.

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

The following flights were initially delayed at GSP:

AIRLINEFLIGHT NO.ORIGINSCHEDULED
American AirlinesAA5251Washington11:22 a.m. (Arrival)
Southwest AirlinesWN1706Atlanta2:25 p.m. (Arrival)
Southwest AirlinesWN3099Baltimore7:05 p.m. (Arrival)
American AirlinesAA5031Washington7:30 a.m. (Departure)
American AirlinesAA3686Miami7:37 a.m. (Departure)
Southwest AirlinesWN1041Atlanta7:45 a.m. (Departure)
American AirlinesAA1586Dallas-Fort Worth8:15 a.m. (Departure)
United AirlinesUA3406Newark8:20 a.m. (Departure)
American AirlinesAA1177Charlotte8:50 a.m. (Departure)
United AirlinesUA6082Houston9:30 a.m. (Departure)
American AirlinesAA5251Washington11:32 a.m. (Departure)
Southwest AirlinesWN1706Baltimore3:10 p.m. (Departure)
Southwest AirlinesWN3099Atlanta7:50 p.m. (Departure)

You can keep track of your flight status here.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the outage and says there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. The President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.

Stay tuned for further updates.

