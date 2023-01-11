Flights paused at GSP, nationwide due to FAA computer outage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) are delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning.
The outage is causing widespread flight delays across the United States.
The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
The following flights were initially delayed at GSP:
|AIRLINE
|FLIGHT NO.
|ORIGIN
|SCHEDULED
|American Airlines
|AA5251
|Washington
|11:22 a.m. (Arrival)
|Southwest Airlines
|WN1706
|Atlanta
|2:25 p.m. (Arrival)
|Southwest Airlines
|WN3099
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m. (Arrival)
|American Airlines
|AA5031
|Washington
|7:30 a.m. (Departure)
|American Airlines
|AA3686
|Miami
|7:37 a.m. (Departure)
|Southwest Airlines
|WN1041
|Atlanta
|7:45 a.m. (Departure)
|American Airlines
|AA1586
|Dallas-Fort Worth
|8:15 a.m. (Departure)
|United Airlines
|UA3406
|Newark
|8:20 a.m. (Departure)
|American Airlines
|AA1177
|Charlotte
|8:50 a.m. (Departure)
|United Airlines
|UA6082
|Houston
|9:30 a.m. (Departure)
|American Airlines
|AA5251
|Washington
|11:32 a.m. (Departure)
|Southwest Airlines
|WN1706
|Baltimore
|3:10 p.m. (Departure)
|Southwest Airlines
|WN3099
|Atlanta
|7:50 p.m. (Departure)
You can keep track of your flight status here.
According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the outage and says there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. The President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.
