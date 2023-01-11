‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

Summer Ray
Summer Ray(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found.

Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022.

On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is in good shape.

The Sheriff’s Office and Ray’s family are thanking everyone who assisted in the search for Summer Ray.

