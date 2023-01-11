Henderson County Public Schools expands Universal Breakfast program district-wide

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public School officials say they’re expanding the Universal Breakfast program to all 23 schools in the district.

Universal Breakfast means breakfast is available to all students - free of charge.

“We know how vital nutrition is to overall wellness and academic success, so this initiative is a big priority for HCPS,” said Mark R. Garrett, HCPS Superintendent. “It’s important to us to remove as many barriers as possible to student learning, and these innovative programs are part of an ongoing commitment to our students to aid their academic success.”

Officials say the Covid-19 Pandemic halted the implementation of the expansion, which was in the works for years. During the pandemic - the federal government removed family income requirements for nutritional services - which allowed all children access to free meals.

With the return to the traditional format of charging for meals by categories of free, reduced price, or full pay this school year, it was determined to start implementation of Universal Breakfast, as soon as possible.

“I am proud of our Child Nutrition team and the schools for their leadership that is making Universal Breakfast a reality. Thanks to a huge team effort, every student can start their day with a delicious, nutritious breakfast no matter what HCPS school they attend. Please spread the word and encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Mark R. Garrett, HCPS Superintendent.

