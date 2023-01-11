Man arrested after deputies find fentanyl, handgun, other drugs in vehicle

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding drugs and a handgun in his vehicle.

On December 12, 2022, a detective was patrolling the Dysartsville area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Caleb Thomason and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 5.8 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, a handgun in the vehicle a scale and a quantity of cash.

According to deputies, he was charged with two counts of felony possession sch II C.S., two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver sch II C.S. and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon.

Thomason was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

