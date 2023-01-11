Man sentenced to life following 2020 deadly shooting of 26-year-old man

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office announced a West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly shooting that happened in Inman in 2020.

According to the solicitor, 36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officials said Porter shot and killed 26-year-old Derambez Deante Morgan, of Greenville, multiple times in the back on Bomar Street on November 20, 2020.

Inman Police arrested Porter as he and two other people tried to flee the crime scene in a car.

According to officials, Porter had the murder weapon in his possession when he was stopped by police.

The solicitor said Porter testified during the trial stating the shooting was an act of self-defense because he and Morgan were fighting over the handgun.

However, the solicitor said his testimony did not match the evidence collected.

He also had a prior criminal record that included convictions for false information to police, destruction of property and possession of marijuana.

“I would like to thank the Inman Police Department for their quick response in apprehending Porter as well as their efforts to secure the crime scene,” Barnette said in a release. “Thanks to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for their evidence collection work. The partnership led to the conviction.”

