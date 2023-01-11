NCDOT removes 120,000 pounds of trash from homeless camps

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) collected 120,000 pounds of trash from two West Asheville homeless camps on Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to police, clean-up efforts of two vacant homeless camps resulted in more than 120,000 pounds of trash being collected.

Officers said both vacant homeless camps were found on NCDOT property off of I-40 west Exit 44.

Before to the cleanup started, Community Engagement Officers made several notifications over the past two weeks to allow ample opportunities for campers to leave the area and remove their belongings before the NCDOT clean-up began.

Outreach staff with Homeward Bound also responded several times during those two weeks to offer services and problem solve the situation with individuals in crisis.

The full-day cleanup effort took eight NCDOT staff along with two bulldozers and four dump trucks.

