Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week.

Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.

According to officers, Orr allegedly broke into an occupied home along Flint Street on January 5. Following the incident, Orr was charged with First Degree Burglary.

Anyone with information about Orr can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.