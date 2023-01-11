Siren test scheduled at Oconee Nuclear Station

Stock siren photo.(KOSA)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy and Oconee County officials said a siren test has been scheduled at the Oconee Nuclear Station Wednesday morning.

The outdoor warning sirens around Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The 65 sirens within 10 miles of Oconee Nuclear Station will sound for five to 30 seconds, according to officials. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can click here.

