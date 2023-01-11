Spencer Rattler to return to South Carolina for senior season

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Georgia State during the...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Georgia State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday night that he plans to return to the University of South Carolina for his senior season.

Rattler announced the news in a video he shared on social media.

In his first season with the Gamecocks, Rattler passed for 3026 yards and 18 touchdowns while helping the team to an 8-5 record. Before his time in Columbia, Rattler spent three seasons at Oklahoma.

