Spencer Rattler to return to South Carolina for senior season

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday night that he plans to return to the University of South Carolina for his senior season.
Rattler announced the news in a video he shared on social media.
In his first season with the Gamecocks, Rattler passed for 3026 yards and 18 touchdowns while helping the team to an 8-5 record. Before his time in Columbia, Rattler spent three seasons at Oklahoma.
