Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion.

Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone reported that there was an active shooter inside the agency.

When they arrived, they found no active shooter but discovered that the suspect had been communicating threats. Thankfully nobody was hurt during the disturbance.

According to deputies, the suspect was taken into custody, and there are no current threats. They added that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the situation.

