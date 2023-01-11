USGS reports earthquake in Midlands

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST
HOPKINS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United State Geological Survey reported an earthquake hit the Midlands late Tuesday night.

The 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit Hopkins, South Carolina around 11 p.m. and had a depth of 5 kilometers.

This was 14.6 miles east southeast of the state’s capital.

